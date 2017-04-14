2 Secret Service Officers to Be Fired After White House Fence-Jumping

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 1:05 pm |

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) - Two Secret Service officers who were on duty the night a man jumped the White House fence and spent 17 minutes roaming the grounds have been told that the agency intends to fire them, according to a congressional aide who was not authorized to discuss details of a briefing on the matter and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Secret Service said in a statement that a review of the March 10 incident is ongoing but that it does not comment on personnel actions.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House while the intruder roamed the grounds.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said that the intruder was able to look through a White House window and “rattle the door handle” before being apprehended.