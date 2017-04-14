Dems Ask FBI to Suspend Kushner’s Security Clearance

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 12:26 pm |

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) and President Donald Trump. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of House Democrats is asking the FBI to suspend White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

In a letter to FBI Director James Comey, the lawmakers cited Kushner’s failure to disclose some of his contacts with Russian government officials when he filled out an application for a security clearance.

A lawyer for Kushner says the omissions were an “administrative error.”

The Democrats noted that knowingly falsifying or concealing information on a clearance application is a felony. They’re asking the FBI to review whether Kushner complied with the law and they’re also asking him to make public all meetings he had with foreign officials during the campaign and transition.