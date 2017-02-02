Sources: U.S. Expected to Impose Fresh Sanctions on Iranian Entities

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 5:44 pm |

In this Dec. 29, 2016 photo, released by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, Iran, on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf. (Amir Kholousi, ISNA via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran’s recent ballistic-missile test, but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that about eight Iranian entities will be sanctioned, or “designated,” for terrorism-related activities, and about 17 for ballistic-missile-related activities under separate existing U.S. executive orders. The source declined to name the entities.