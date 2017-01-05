U.S. Intelligence Chiefs Call Russia ‘Major’ Cyber Threat to U.S.

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10:12 am |

U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (L) and National Security Agency Director U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Rogers testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia is a major threat to a wide range of U.S. interests because of its “highly-advanced offensive cyber program” and sophisticated capabilities, senior U.S. intelligence officials said on Thursday.

“Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure,” James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.