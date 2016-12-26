Asian Stocks Lower in Light Trading 

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:04 am |

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

BEIJING (AP) - Stock markets in Japan and China declined Monday in light trading, with most other Asian markets closed.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,085.82 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.1 percent to 19,416.03. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1 percent to 2,037 and India’s Sensex retreated 0.8 percent to 25,826.83. Taiwan declined while Thailand advanced. Markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia were closed.

U.S. stocks edged up at the end of last week, boosted by healthcare companies. Botox maker Allergan rose 2.6 percent and Bristol-Myers Squibb picked up 1.4 percent. Health insurer Aetna added 1 percent. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin fell after President-elect Donald Trump again tweeted the company’s F-35 fighter jet costs too much. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 14.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,933.81. Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,263.79. The Nasdaq composite rose 15.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,462.69.

The dollar declined to 117.18 yen from Friday’s 117.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0461 from $1.0453.

Oil markets were closed for the holiday. On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents to close at $53.02 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 11 cents on Friday to close at $55.16 in London.