‘Achdus Through Torah’ – Slogan of the Melbourne Avos U’banim

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 9:04 am |

At the Melbourne communal Avos U’banim event last Motzoei Shabbos. (Danny Weiss)

The slogan of the fourth annual communal Avos U’banim recently held in Melbourne, Australia, was “Achdus Through Torah.”

The amazing attendance and the enthusiasm that filled the Motzoei Shabbos event completely fulfilled this aim. Over 750 participants took part, from every section of the community. The annual event has grown in size and popularity every year. The program has received widespread endorsement from community Rabbanim and menahalim of local boys’ schools.

The event took place in the Werdiger Family Hall, which was packed to capacity for the event, as more and more boys arrived with their fathers to participate in this unique experience. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, as the generations sat down and joined together in learning Torah.

The boys and their fathers learned together with incredible enthusiasm. The learning was in every topic, from Chumash and Mishnayos to Gemara and Chassidus. The noise of hundreds of voices learning Torah together created the most harmonious melody.

The emphasis of the evening was sheves achim gam yachad – learning Torah unites us all. Families from all parts of the kehillah, each with their own distinctive headgear and Shabbos clothes, joined together in a glorious display of achdus.

Following the learning, all the boys and fathers joined the recital of Tehillim, led by Rabbi Yehoshua Smukler, Menahel of Yeshiva College; Rabbi Abba Levin of Yesodei HaTorah; and Rabbi Aryeh Berlin of Shaarei Tefillah.

Rabbi Moshe Donenbaum addressed the boys and their fathers with a message of chizuk. He highlighted the message that the greatest and most lasting relationship between the generations is one that is forged through sharing Torah learning. He also called on fathers to prepare adequately the sugyas Gemara that they are going to learn with their sons, in order to utilize properly their time together.

The night concluded with a grand raffle. Each boy received a souvenir backpack embossed with the slogan, “Achdus Through Torah,” to remember the night and its message. A souvenir booklet was also given out containing divrei brachah from the Rabbanim and marbitzei Torah.

The whole event was created through the vision and tireless effort of a group representing the diverse kehillos within Melbourne. The objective of “Achdus Through Torah” is to strengthen unity between different kehillos in Melbourne and to strengthen all Torah learning. Many local businesses and community members shared their support through volunteering and sponsorships. The major sponsor, Scott Winton, dedicated the night in memory of Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Groner, z”l.

All the boys and fathers who participated left the hall feeling uplifted and inspired. Both the banim and the avos took great chizuk from being part of this communal event.