Judge: 1st Settlement Still Sticks in Lawsuit Over Post-it Notes

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 12:15 am |

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the 3M Co. by a man who claims he invented Post-it notes.

Alan Amron settled a 1997 lawsuit against 3M but sued again in January. He sought $400 million in damages, claiming the Minnesota company breached its previous agreement not to take credit for the sticky-back paper products.

Alan Amron speaking to a reporter in West Palm Beach, Fla., in March, about his lawsuit against 3M. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

U.S. District Judge James Cohn in Fort Lauderdale ruled Thursday that the previous settlement “unambiguously covers” Amron’s claims.

According to Cohn’s ruling, Amron accepted $12,000 for legal fees to resolve the first lawsuit. In exchange, Amron released 3M from all future claims.

In a text message Saturday to an Associated Press reporter, Amron said he was disappointed but “it’s not surprising that big money beat little money.”

The company says two 3M scientists invented Post-its.