Five Arab Israelis Sentence for Islamic State Activities

Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 5:32 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Five Arab Israelis were sentenced to prison on Thursday for joining Islamic State and planning to participate in terrorist attacks against Israel.

The five men, all from northern Israel were given jail terms ranging from two-and-a-half to six years, depending on the severity of their individual offenses.

Karim abu Salah, 22, of Sakhnin, was given six years for plotting strikes against Israeli military targets and against Druze citizens of Israel. His brother Sharif, 30, was sentenced to three years; Husam Marisat, 31, to four and a half; Fadi Bashir, 30, to three; and Muhammad abu Salah, 29 to two and a half.

The men had all confessed under a plea bargain arrangement, according to court documents.

More than 40 Israeli Arabs have joined the Islamic State in the last two years, according to the Shin Bet. Several have been arrested in previous cases.