Regional Briefs – August 29, 2016

NYC Republicans Form ‘Stop de Blasio’ Ballot

NEW YORK – The NYC GOP won state Board of Elections approval Friday for a “Stop de Blasio” line that will allow voters in November to back their state lawmakers without having to vote the GOP party line, the New York Post reported. They’re aiming to tap into the mayor’s unpopularity.

Wedding Crasher Stole Gifts From 2 Receptions

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who attended two weddings uninvited on July 23 and stole cards containing cash and checks was arrested, The Associated Press reported. Joseph Ciszek, 40, of Whitesboro, was seen on surveillance photos from one of the venues.

Cop Pulls Man From Tracks Just Before Train Arrives

SECAUCUS, N.J. – A NJ Transit police officer is being hailed as a hero for pulling a man from the tracks just as the train was coming into the station, The Associated Press reported. Officer Victor Ortiz pulled him up in the nick of time.

Toddler Pulled From Pool Is in Critical Condition

WINSLOW, N.J. – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a swimming pool at her home Saturday night, The Associated Press reported. Emergency crews arrived to find family members performing CPR.

About 20,000 More Dead Fish Wash Up in NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. – About 20,000 fish have washed up in southern New Jersey in the state’s second mystifying fish kill in less than a week, The Associated Press reported. Officials believe the peanut bunker fish died due to low concentrations of dissolved oxygen in the water. Last week, more than a million dead fish appeared in area.

Long Island Car Goes Into Water, Driver Survives

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. – A Long Island woman escaped injury when she accidentally drove her car early Monday into the water, Newsday reported. It appears she hit the gas instead of the brake. She was able to get out before the car became submerged.