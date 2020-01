BORO PARK (BoroPark24.com) -

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:31 pm |

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the petirah of Reb Yisroel Yakov Breit, a”h, following a tragic accident last week.

Reb Yisroel Yakov was hit by a vehicle last Tuesday around 9:30 pm while crossing the street, at 13th Ave and 53rd Street.