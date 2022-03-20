Ukraine President to Address Knesset on Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 4:30 am |

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Canada’s Parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, March 15. (Reuters/Patrick Doyle)

Israeli and Ukrainian officials confirmed last week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s will address the Knesset and government ministers on Sunday, at 6 p.m. (local time).

The speech will also be broadcast in Tel Aviv’s Habima plaza.

The decision to show the speech at the plaza came after officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel asked the Tel Aviv municipality to organize an event that would reach the broader Israeli public.

Previously, Israeli supporters of Ukraine sent a letter to Zelensky through the Ukraine Embassy asking him to address the Israeli public.

Last week, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said he had offered to broadcast Zelensky’s address at Habima plaza – “so that the Israeli public can hear the president live.”

Huldai made the offer after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy turned down Ukraine’s request to have Zelensky address the Knesset members in the plenum.

“It will be an honor for me and the Knesset to host President Zelensky to speak before members of the Knesset during this difficult time for the Ukrainian people,” Levy said.

Israel’s parliament will be one of many across the world that Zelensky will have addressed.

On Wednesday, he spoke virtually to members of the U.S. Congress, again urging lawmakers to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In response to Zelensky’s planned speech to the Knesset, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov requested an “urgent meeting” with Levy, Walla News reported.

The report claimed that Israel was reportedly readying itself for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin will also request to address Israeli lawmakers.