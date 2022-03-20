Two Boys Held Up At Gunpoint in Flatbush on Friday Night

BROOKLYN -

Two boys who were standing in front of their home on East 34 Street between Aves K and L were held up at gunpoint on Friday night.

The two boys were talking in front of their home at 1:40 a.m. when two men approached in a car. After passing the house, the suspects returned and brandished a gun, demanding money from the boys. When they said that because it was Shabbos they did not have any money on them, one of the suspects grabbed one boy by his tie and rifled through his pockets, which of course were empty.

The suspects then asked who was in the house, and the quick-thinking boys said it was full of people, which seemed to discourage the perpetrators.

The victims contacted Shomrim, and Tzvi Weill, Coordinator Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (FSSP) contacted the 63rd precinct, and Inspector Richie Taylor, an Orthodox high-ranking member of the NYPD, walked over to the scene and assisted the police.

“Flatbush Shomrim have retrieved video of the hold up, and detectives of the NYPD are working on clarifying the video and will hopefully be able to identify the car used in the holdup,” Tzvi Weill told Hamodia.