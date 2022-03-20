Police Officer Wounded in Stabbing in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 11:47 am |

The scene of the attack in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

A police officer was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Sunday afternoon.

The attack occurred near the Damascus Gate, when an Arab terrorist rushed the officer, stabbed him, then fled the scene.

Security forces have been deployed to the area and are searching for the terrorist.

The officer was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and is listed in light condition.

Another person was lightly wounded, suffering an injury to the hand, but received treatment at the scene.