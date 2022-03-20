Community PHOTO GALLERY: Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:36 pm | Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:36 pm | At a United Torah Judaism rally in Tiberias, April 3, 2019. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90) (Avraham Elbaz – aegedolimphotos.com) 2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim davening at the kever of his father, the Steipler Gaon, on the latter’s 26th yahrtzeit, in 2011. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2011 (Roni Schutzer/Flash90) 2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2013 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim reciting birkas hailanos (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2013 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim arrives to daven at the Kosel in 2013. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim at the commemoration of the first yahrtzeit of his father-in-law, Hagain Harav Yosef Shalom Eliashiv, at the Lederman shul Bnei Brak, in 2013. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim being sandek at the Lederman shul in 2014. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim at the pidyon haben of a great-grandson in 2014. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) 2015 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim listens as ybl”c Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi speaks at an event in 2016. (Yaakov Cohen/Flash90) Rav Chaim and Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman at the opening ceremony of a new mental-health center in Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak in 2016. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim blessing Sderot mayor Alon Davidi in 2016. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90) Rav Chaim davening at the Kosel in 2017. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90) 2017 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90) Rav Chaim shaking hands with then-Education Minister Naftali Bennett in 2017. At left is UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90) Rav Chaim in 2017 with then-Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. At left is UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90) At a Degel HaTorah rally for the upcoming municipality elections, in Beitar Illit, in 2018. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90) At a Degel HaTorah rally in support of Moshe Leon ahead of the upcoming municipality elections in Yerushalayim, in 2018. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90) At the kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron, March 12, 2019. (David Cohen/Flash90) Performing an upsherin on Lag BaOmer 2019. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90) Voting in the Knesset elections, September 17, 2019. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90) Sitting behind a partition during the COVID-19 pandemic, September 22, 2020. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90) Writing a letter in a sefer Torah in 2021. (David Cohen/Flash90) 2021 (Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90) WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous