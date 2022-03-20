Community

PHOTO GALLERY: Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l

At a United Torah Judaism rally in Tiberias, April 3, 2019. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)
(Avraham Elbaz – aegedolimphotos.com)
2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim davening at the kever of his father, the Steipler Gaon, on the latter’s 26th yahrtzeit, in 2011. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2011 (Roni Schutzer/Flash90)
2011 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2013 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim reciting birkas hailanos (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2013 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim arrives to daven at the Kosel in 2013. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim at the commemoration of the first yahrtzeit of his father-in-law, Hagain Harav Yosef Shalom Eliashiv, at the Lederman shul Bnei Brak, in 2013. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim being sandek at the Lederman shul in 2014. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim at the pidyon haben of a great-grandson in 2014. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
2015 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim listens as ybl”c Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi speaks at an event in 2016. (Yaakov Cohen/Flash90)
Rav Chaim and Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman at the opening ceremony of a new mental-health center in Mayanei HaYeshua  Medical Center in  Bnei Brak in 2016. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim blessing Sderot mayor Alon Davidi in 2016. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)
Rav Chaim davening at the Kosel in 2017. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)
2017 (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Rav Chaim shaking hands with then-Education Minister Naftali Bennett in 2017. At left is UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)
Rav Chaim in 2017 with then-Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. At left is UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)
At a Degel HaTorah rally for the upcoming municipality elections, in Beitar Illit, in 2018. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
At a Degel HaTorah rally in support of Moshe Leon ahead of the upcoming municipality elections in Yerushalayim, in 2018. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
At the kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron, March 12, 2019. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Performing an upsherin on Lag BaOmer 2019. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Voting in the Knesset elections, September 17, 2019. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Sitting behind a partition during the COVID-19 pandemic, September 22, 2020. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Writing a letter in a sefer Torah in 2021. (David Cohen/Flash90)
2021 (Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90)