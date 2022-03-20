Community GALLERY 1: Levayah of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:14 am | Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:14 am | Arriving at the Beis Hachaim. (medabrim tikshoret) Drone footage at the Beis Hachaim (Reuters) The Beis Hachaim (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90) Awaiting the arrival of the mitta, close to the cemetery. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90) No eye is left dry as the crowd is melave. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90) (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) During the hespedim. (Reuters) At the levayah. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90) https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2022/03/20073857/WhatsApp-Video-2022-03-20-at-13.37.01.mp4 An aerial view of the crowd at the start of the levayah in Bnei Brak. A view of the crowd. (A.N.) Harav Moshe Boyar recites Selichos at the beginning of the levayah. The Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef, en route to the levayah. Tearing kriah. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90) Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Porat Yosef, arrives at the levayah in Bnei Brak. Hagaon Harav Meir Zvi Bergman, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Rashbi. Davening ahead of the levayah. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90) A city in mourning. (Hamitbachon) WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Next