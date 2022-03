NEW YORK -

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:56 am |

The young couple walking in Spring Valley seconds before the attack.

A couple walking with their children on West Street in Spring Valley on Friday night were physically attacked by a tall African-American male.

The wife ran to safety with her children and called for help while her husband fought off the attacker. The attack was recorded on surveillance video.

Local police and EMS arrived shortly after. The police stated that they know who the suspect is and are searching for him.