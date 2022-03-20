Community

Final Preparations Ahead of Levayah of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l

A view of the crowd that began to gather outside the house of Harav Kanievsky in Bnei Brak on Sunday morning. (Ichud Hatzalah)
A large crowd waits outside the home of Harav Kanievsky. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
A crowd gathers on Rechov Dvora Haneviah in Bnei Brak. (Ichud Hatzalah)
(Ichud Hatzalah)
Temporary roadblocks off Road 1, near Road 4, ahead of the levayah. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)
Busses parked outside Bnei Brak. (Medabrim Tikshoret)
(Medabrim Tikshoret)