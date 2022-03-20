Community Final Preparations Ahead of Levayah of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:56 am | Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:56 am | A view of the crowd that began to gather outside the house of Harav Kanievsky in Bnei Brak on Sunday morning. (Ichud Hatzalah) A large crowd waits outside the home of Harav Kanievsky. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90) A crowd gathers on Rechov Dvora Haneviah in Bnei Brak. (Ichud Hatzalah) (Ichud Hatzalah) Temporary roadblocks off Road 1, near Road 4, ahead of the levayah. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90) Busses parked outside Bnei Brak. (Medabrim Tikshoret) (Medabrim Tikshoret) https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2022/03/20050309/WhatsApp-Video-2022-03-20-at-10.35.29.mp4 WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Next