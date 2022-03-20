COVID Reproduction Number Surpasses 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a testing center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel on Sunday again saw its COVID-19 reproduction number rise above 1, indicating a worrying renewal of the spread of the virus.

The Health Ministry said the national “R” number – which indicates how many people on average a single COVID patient infects, now stands on 1.1.

The ministry said that 7,783 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Shabbos after 36,760 tests conducted, indicating a 21.17% positivity rate.

According to the ministry, 396 of the newly confirmed cases were found in people who had previously been ill with COVID.

The number of seriously ill patients being treated in hospitals also appears to be on the rise.

Most cities have also reported a rise of 10% in morbidity compared to the previous week.

In Tel Aviv, a 16% increase in new cases was reported, in Yerushalayim 11% and in Ramat Hasharon a 50% increase in morbidity was recorded. Only Be’er Sheva reported a 1% drop in confirmed cases.