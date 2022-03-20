Close to 6,000 Ukrainian Refugees Moved to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 20, 2022

A Ukrainian man who fled the war zone in the Ukraine, arriving on a rescue flight at Ben Gurion airport last week. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Ministry of Immigration and Absorption said Sunday that it has welcomed 5,583 olim from Ukraine since Russia invaded their country several weeks ago.

Another 350 new immigrants are expected to land in Israel on Sunday, most of them on organized Jewish Agency flights from Poland, Moldova and Romania. 2,000 more olim are expected to arrive in Israel in the coming week.

Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Temano-Shata stated that the staff welcoming the olim at Ben Gurion Airport will be boosted to improve the absorption process.

Israel has set in motion several programs to absorb, facilitate and find employment for a limited number of refugees.

According to estimates by officials in the Finance Ministry, the program for the absorption of 50,000 immigrants and 5,000 refugees will cost hundreds of millions of shekels, but further demands made by the various ministers can push the cost of the program to billions of shekels.

Sources close to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman are quoted as saying that the funding of hundreds of millions of shekels is possible, but massive funding beyond that will require a massive budget cut.

There are an estimated 200,000 Ukrainians who are eligible for Israeli citizenship through the Law of Return.