Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:28 am |

Hamodia is saddened by the petirah of Harav Grunam , zt”l, Rav of Mosad Adar Gbyr in Flatbush. He was 106 years old.

The levayah is scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. at Shomrei Hadas Chapel, 3803 14th Avenue. It will pass by his shul at 1500 East 9th Street (corner Avenue O) on its way to the airport. (JFK El AL cargo, 75 North Hangar Road, 6:15 p.m.).