Jewish Man Wounded in Yerushalayim Stabbing Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:20 pm |

An Israeli man in his 30s was lightly wounded Shabbos morning after he had been stabbed by a knife-wielding Palestinian in Yerushalayim.

The terrorist, a Palestinian man in his early 20s, was neutralized by police officers stationed nearby.

The man was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

A paramedic at the scene relayed that “when we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in full consciousness. He sat on the sidewalk, suffered bruises and a stab wound and said he was attacked while walking down the street. We provided him with primary medical care at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital in a mild condition.”

Israel Police said that the terrorist came from the predominately Palestinian At-Tur neighborhood in Yerushalayim.