Bennett to Make First Official Visit to India Next Month

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:27 pm |

A meeting of Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the U.N. Conference on Climate Change in 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India at the beginning of April, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders first met on the sidelines of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October, at which Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Bennett to pay an official visit to the country.

This visit will reaffirn the important connection between the countries and the leaders, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India.

The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.

During his visit, Prime Minister Bennett will meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi and other senior government officials, as well as visit the Jewish community in the country.

Bennett said, “I am happy to leave for my first official visit to India, at the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, in order to continue to lead, together, the shared path in the relations between the countries. Modi is the person who renewed the relations between India and Israel, and this has historic significance. There is a deep relationship between the two unique cultures, Indian culture and Jewish culture, which is based on deep respect and significant cooperation. There are many things which we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we aspire to do. Together we will expand the cooperation to additional fields – from innovation and technology, via security and cyber, to agriculture and climate.”