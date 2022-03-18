Community

BDE: Sar HaTorah Maran Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Niftar at 94

By Hamodia Staff

(Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90)

It is with great sadness that Hamodia reports the petirah of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l.

Rav Chaim suffered a heart attack just after 3:20 p.m. Friday. He was 94.

Rav Chaim, who held no formal position, was considered the leader of the olam hayeshivos, a living legend who would make a siyum every year on kol haTorah kulah. His apartment on Rechov Rashbam in Bnei Brak became one of the most well-known addresses in the Jewish community, as Jews from across the world would make their way there, seeking brachos and counsel from the venerated sage.

The levayah will be held Sunday afternoon. Rav Chaim will be laid to rest next to his father, the Steipler Gaon, in the Ponovezher bais hachaim in Bnei Brak.

V’chal beis Yisrael yivku es hasreifah asher saraf Hashem.

 

People gather outside the home of Rav Chaim Kanievsky following news of the petirah, Friday. (Flash90)
Rav Chaim signing a letter this week at Agudath Israel of America’s request, encouraging people to increase their Torah learning this Purim in response to the war in Ukraine. (Agudath Israel)
Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
(Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Rav Kanievsky at a rally of the United Torah Judaism Party in Teveryah, April 3, 2019. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)
Israeli Finance minister Moshe Kahlon (2nd L) and UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (L) visiting Rav Chaim in 2017. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)

 

Updated Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:44 am .