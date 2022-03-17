Israel Sees COVID Cases Continue to Rise as R Factor Nears 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:38 am |

Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a drive through complex in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Coronavirus cases continued to rise and on Thursday, the Health Ministry said the R factor, which indicates the spread of the virus in the community, stood at 0.92 and is expected to exceed 1 before the end of the month.

According to the ministry, 6,738 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the previous day after 56,488 tests conducted, indicating an 11.93% positivity rate, up one percent. One in eight people tested, received a positive result.

There are currently 332 people hospitalized in serious condition, up slightly from last week’s figures, with virus complications, 149 on ventilators.

There are over 40,000 active COVID patients in Israel on Thursday, most of them suffering mild symptoms only and the majority found in Tel Aviv with 3,313 confirmed patients, followed by Yerushalayim with 1,864 people who are ill.

Despite fears of an additional wave of morbidity, Israelis have not rushed to receive vaccines, while no new health restrictions were being considered by the government.

There was also a decision to ensure a supply of vaccines in case of a surge in illness and to increase public service campaigns for the need of vaccinations to fight the virus.