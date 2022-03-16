Emirates to Launch Flights to Tel Aviv on June 23

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 6:11 am |

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Emirates has confirmed that it will be commencing daily services to Tel Aviv from June 23, 2022.

Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said, “We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as COVID-19 travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up. In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travelers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience.”

He added, “Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel. We are confident that our new services will have a positive impact on enhancing Israel’s connectivity to a wealth of global destinations, and we thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their ongoing support in making this service possible.”

The first flight taking off on June 23 will operate as EK931, leaving at 3:50 p.m., and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 6:00 p.m. (local time). The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 7:55 p.m., arriving in Dubai at 11:59 p.m. (local time). Flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimal connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Together with multiple daily codeshare flights operated by flydubai, the new Emirates flights will also offer seamless inbound connections from Emirates points with multiple daily and weekly flights throughout Australia, India, Philippines, Thailand and South Africa, many of which are home to thriving Jewish communities.

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tons of cargo capacity on each flight, providing channels for Israeli businesses and startups to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits and vegetables and other perishables. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.