Cost of Living Continues to Rise as CPI Adds 0.7%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:02 am |

Fruit for sale at the food market in Petach Tikva. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

Prices continued to increase in Israel in February, the Central Bureau of Statistics said in a report Tuesday. According to data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for a basket of goods and services, rose by 0.7%.

From the beginning of the year, the CPI increased by 0.9%, and over the past 12 months by 3.5%.

Significant price increases included produce (5.3%), transport (1.9%), household expenses (1.1%), and foods (0.6%). Prominent price decreases included clothing (3.2%).

Housing prices increased by 2.1% in February. A comparison of transaction prices between December 2021 to January 2022 and December 2020 to January 2019 showed a 13.0% increase.

The Price Index of Input in Residential Building increased by 0.5% in February, by 1.3% since the beginning of the year, and by 6.1% in the past 12 months. A significant price increase included the petrol industry (17.1%).