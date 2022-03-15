Zelenskiy to Address Knesset Virtually on Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:18 am |

In this image taken from a video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, March 3. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address the Knesset via video link next Sunday, sources said Tuesday.

The sources said since the Knesset is currently on its winter recess, steps are being taken to ensure that as many MKs as possible attend the address in person.

The news came just days after it emerged that Ukrainian officials have approached Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, apparently requesting arrangements be made for Zelenskiy to deliver a virtual address to the parliament via Zoom.

Levy initially replied that the move was not possible due to the current parliamentary recess, but offered to conduct a Zoom meeting with Zelenskiy and some MKs instead.

“We feared that all the Knesset members wouldn’t be able to arrive on such short notice, because they have plans,” a Knesset official said last week.

Zelenskiy already addressed the British Parliament last Tuesday via video link, with a speech echoing Winston Churchill’s rallying call during World War II. “We’ll fight in forests, fields, streets,” he said during the speech to the applause of the British MPs.

The Ukrainian president is also set to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he attempts to galvanize world leaders to aid his country in the wake of the Russian invasion.