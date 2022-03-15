U.K. Unemployment Falls Below Pre-Pandemic Rate

London (Reuters) -

From left, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent; Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey; Chief Press Officer Sebastian Walsh; and Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden attend the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report press conference at the Bank of England, London, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Britain’s unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic rate in the three months to January while pay rose faster than expected, according to official figures that are likely to bolster the Bank of England’s plans to raise interest rates.

The jobless rate fell more than expected to 3.9%, despite the Omicron wave of COVID-19, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday. That was down from 4.1% in the last quarter of 2021 and its lowest level since the three months to January 2020. Job vacancies hit a fresh record high in the three months to February at 1.318 million, underscoring the labor shortage facing many employers.

“The further tightening in the labor market will only encourage the Bank of England to raise interest rates on Thursday … despite the coming extra hit to households’ real incomes from the war in Ukraine,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

Average earnings in the three months to January were 4.8% higher than a year earlier, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 4.6% rise.

While this is barely keeping up with the rate of inflation – and equivalent to a 0.1% real-terms pay rise using the ONS’s preferred CPIH inflation rate – it represents faster pay growth than in the run-up to the pandemic. However, a narrower measure of real-terms pay excluding bonuses was 1.0% lower than a year earlier – the biggest annual fall since the three months to July 2014.

Living standards are likely to see their biggest drop in 30 years this year, according to BoE forecasts that pre-date the latest inflation shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent energy and some commodity prices surging.