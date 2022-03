Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:09 am |

View of a light snowfall in Efrat, on Tuesday. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Light snow fell overnight in Northern Israel and on the higher elevations in Central Israel, including Yerushalayim.

Light snow flurries are forecast throughout the day in areas over 700-meter elevation, with rain expected all over the country from the north of the country to the northern Negev.

There will be a further slight drop in temperatures and the weather will continue to be exceptionally cold. From the afternoon the rain will diminish and cease overnight.