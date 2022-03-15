Senate Votes to Rescind Mask Mandate on Public Transportation

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:44 pm |

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate hearing, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The Senate voted 57-40 on Tuesday afternoon, March 15, to rescind the requirement to wear masks on public transportation, the Hill reported.

Currently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires most people to wear masks on trains, airplanes and buses. The bill passed by the Senate, if passed by the House and signed into law by the president, would undo that rule.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Nevertheless, despite the win for Senator Paul, it is highly unlikely to pass the House, and will most likely be vetoed by President Biden if it does pass.

“We have it within our power today to ensure the American people that we are irreversibly going back to normal,” Paul said during a floor speech.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) urged his colleagues to work with the CDC. “I would urge my colleagues strongly to stand with smart economic policy and wise public health policy,” Kaine said.