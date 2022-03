(Reuters) -

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, in 2020. (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo)

Russian prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to move jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a maximum-security prison after they sought an additional 13 years in prison for him on fraud and contempt of court charges, the RIA news agency reported.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.