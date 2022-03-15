Liberman: Tariffs on Fruits and Vegetables Will Be Abolished

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:44 am |

Tariffs on fruits and vegetables will be abolished, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Tuesday morning. The directive includes immediate abolition of customs duties on a variety of fruits and vegetables (avocados, garlic, peas, beans, figs, pineapples, berries, mushrooms and more).

The remaining caps on fresh, frozen and preserved fruits and vegetables will be gradually reduced over five years to maintain local agriculture and allow for an adjustment period.

Assistance for “working citizens” will be also be enlarged and the grant allotted to low-wage earners will be increased.

Liberman: “As we promised, we will continue to work to increase the disposable income of Israeli citizens and reduce spending. The agricultural reform that is being launched will significantly reduce the prices of fruits and vegetables and bring down prices for citizens. We do not forget the business owners, we will continue to help businesses that have been affected by the Corona virus and we will stand by them in times of crisis.”