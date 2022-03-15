Leaders Travel to Kyiv in EU Show of Support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 3:14 am |

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at the Chateau de Versailles to attend the second day of the EU summit, Friday, in Versailles, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are traveling on Tuesday to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, which is currently under fire, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.”

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Polish deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood in the capital as the two countries planned a second day of talks.