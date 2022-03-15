Kyiv Curfew Announced Following Shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters and civilians remove debris after a residential apartment building was hit by shelling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo)

Russian shelling struck Kyiv on Tuesday killing at least two people, authorities said, as invading forces tightened their grip on the Ukrainian capital and the mayor announced a 35-hour curfew starting at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Two large blasts echoed across the center of the city just before dawn on Tuesday. Late on Monday, tracer bullets flashed across the night sky as Ukrainian forces apparently targeted an enemy drone.

“Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”

“What is happening right now in Kharkiv, in Mariupol and other cities – it was understandable that sooner or later it would happen in Kyiv,” said local resident Igor Krupa.

Sitting on the ground outside the badly damaged building, he described how he had cocooned himself with furniture and metal weights before going to sleep.

“This actually saved me because all the windows went out and all the debris went into the apartment, and I remained unwounded. Just a couple of scratches.”