India Reviews Procedures After Accidental Firing of Missile into Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:39 am |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, right, watches during the parliamentary committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India is reviewing its standard operating procedures for weapons systems and will immediately fix any shortcomings after accidentally launching a missile into Pakistan last week, its defense minister said on Tuesday.

Although tension between India and Pakistan had calmed in recent months, military experts have previously warned against the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed arch-rivals, who have fought three wars.

The missile, released around 7 p.m. last Wednesday during routine maintenance and inspection, landed in Pakistan without causing any casualties, the minister, Rajnath Singh, told Parliament.

“We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems,” Singh said in the first public statement by an Indian official on the incident first reported by Pakistan’s military on Thursday. “I would also like to state that a review of the standard operating procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted,” Singh added.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, which has sought a joint probe into the incident, said it was reviewing the Indian minister’s statement.

Pakistan has demanded clarification from New Delhi over its safety mechanism to prevent accidental missile launches and urged the international community to help maintain regional stability.