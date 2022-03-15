Free COVID Tests and Vaccinations Are Coming To An End On March 22nd

(CrownHeights.info) -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:29 pm |

A sign points to a COVID testing site at the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cincinnati, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

After two years with the US Government footing the bill, free COVID tests will come to an end on March 22nd.

The message was sent out to testing and healthcare providers that as of March 22nd, the government program which provided the free tests would stop accepting claims due to insufficient funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) which provided $4.8 billion to reimburse providers for testing the uninsured; the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Relief Fund, which includes funds received from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, and Health Care Enhancement Act (P.L. 116-139) (PPPHCEA), and others each appropriated $1 billion to reimburse health care entities for conducting COVID-19 testing for the uninsured.

Those billions are now spent.

The program had been a boon to medical businesses, creating thousands of testing and vaccination sites across the country. Those locations raked in millions of dollars, propping up what had been a shaky business prior to the pandemic.

The future of many of these “pop up” sites will likely be closure, trickling many healthcare jobs back into hospitals and healthcare centers which have been sorely lacking staff since the pandemic began.