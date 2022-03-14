Zeldin Campaign Internal Poll Shows Him Leading Hochul

NEW YORK -

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:19 pm |

The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Monday released an internal poll showing Zeldin leading incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul 45.5% to 44%, with a 3.4% margin of error making the race a virtual dead heat.

The poll, conducted by Zeldin campaign’s polling company McLaughlin & Associates, shows Zeldin leads Hochul by 1.5 percentage points, with 10.5% undecided. Zeldin voters appear to be more ferevent in their support: 36% say they will definitely vote for the Republican, whoc urrently serves as a Congressman from Long Island, to only 28% who say they will definitely vote for Hochul.

Crime was the leading issue for voters, with 19% saying it was their top issue, followed by taxes, which was the top issue of 17.5% of respondents.

“These numbers aren’t because of luck. They’re thanks to hard-work, the right message, strategy and execution, and also taking absolutely nothing for granted,” Zeldin said in a statement. “As we continue to get our message out coming off of this month’s Republican and Conservative Party conventions and after airing television and radio ads statewide since the beginning of February, it’s never been more clear that we have the issues on our side, we have the momentum of our side, and there’s a big red wave headed straight for New York in 2022.”



The Hochul campaign declined to comment on the poll.

Zeldin is the frontrunner in a 2022 Republican primary field that also includes Andrew Giuliani, an ex-aide to then-President Donald Trump and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giluliani; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino,and businessman Harry Wilson.

This poll’s result is starkly different than a recent poll by Unite NY/John Zogby Strategies showing Hochul winning a general election against prospective GOP candidates Zeldin, Giuliani or Astorino, by 14 to 16 points.

McLaughlin & Associates polled 800 likely general election voters included 33.7% from New York City, claiming that other surveys “oversample” New York City. The poll also includes 27.2% registered Republican or Conservative Party members, claiming that other polls have an “undersampling” of Republicans.

Since Gov. George Pataki chose not to run for a fourth term in 2006, no Republican has held statewide office in deep-blue New York. But Republicans believe an upset victory by Zeldin is possible this year given anger over rising crime following Democratic-led bail reform, and Republican victories in Nassau County and several New York City Council races in 2021.