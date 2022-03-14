Price of COVID Tests at Ben Gurion Airport Set to Drop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:22 am |

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Prices for COVID-19 tests at Ben Gurion Airport are set to drop. In a tender held by the Health Ministry, the winner was once again Femi Premium, which currently runs the testing system.

The new charges will be split between rapid tests and regular tests, and are lower than the current ones. Femi Premium will be testing larger numbers of passengers, as travel ramps up in advance of Pesach and the summer vacation season.

For a test with results obtainable within 13 hours, travelers will pay NIS 79 ($24) if they pay on the spot at Ben Gurion Airport, and NIS 63 ($19) if they pay in advance. The current price is NIS 80 ($25) for paying in advance for the test.

Under the terms of the new tender, a rapid test will be available, with results within four hours. The price of this test, which most travelers will probably prefer, will be NIS 107 ($33)at the airport and NIS 85 ($26) if payment is made in advance.

The new prices will come into effect by March 27.