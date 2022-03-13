IDF: Next Generation Tanks to Be Operational Within a Year

Yerushalayim (Israel Hayom, Hamodia) -

Israeli soldiers take part in an army drill with Merkava 4 tanks, in Northern Israel. (Ofer Zidon/FLASH90)

The Israel Defense Force’s next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5, or “Barak” (“lightning”), will enter initial service in the Armored Corps within a year, Walla news reported on Thursday.

The tank will have an upgraded Trophy active protection system against antitank missiles, made by Rafael; 360-degree camera coverage for day and night views, and boosted situational awareness; and a head-up display for the tank commander, similar to that in a fighter jet. It will also include new, advanced sensors enabling it to independently acquire targets and strike them rapidly, as well as deploy electronic-warfare capabilities and advanced processing systems.