Bus With Refugees Overturns in Italy, 1 Dead

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 5:54 am |

Firefighters work at the scene of an accident where a bus crashed while carrying Ukrainian citizens in Forli, Italy, March 13, 2022. (Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS)

Italian state radio says a bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing a passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously.

RAI radio said one woman died and the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident early Sunday near the town of Forli’. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bus was headed.

Some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the war have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia. Forli’ is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea and which so far has taken in some 7,000 refugees.

The accident is under investigation.