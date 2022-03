BROOKLYN -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:33 pm |

(Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol)

Two men who entered Schnapps Wine and Liquor at 404 Avenue M in Flatbush assaulted the owner before escaping with some stolen merchandise on Sunday afternoon.

The two assailants hit the owner in the face and threw around some bottles of whiskey before grabbing some bottles and escaping.

Hatzalah responded and treated the owner on the scene. Shomrim was on the scene as well as they discussed the incident with the NYPD officers who responded.