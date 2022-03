NEW YORK -

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:49 pm |

This year, Daylight Savings Time officially begins Motzaei Shabbos at 2:00 a.m., March 13, 2020.

It is recommended to change the batteries of smoke detectors and carbon dioxide detectors at this time as well.

Daylight Savings Time will remain in effect until November 6, 2020.