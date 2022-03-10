Tziyun Rashbi Closed to the Public Indefinitely

Yerushalayim -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:52 am |

Davening at the barriers outside the tziyun in Meron on the yahrtzeit of Moshe Rabbeinu. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)

The tziyun of Rashbi in Meron will be closed indefinitely, due to health and safety concerns. In addition, the Electricity Authority has also ordered the suspension of the electricity supply to the tziyun.

Those arriving for the yahrtzeit of Moshe Rabbeinu will be allowed entry on foot only through the town’s main gate and permitted to proceed until the outskirts of the grave site.

Entry into the building will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Israel Police erected roadblocks at the entrance to the town of Meron, preventing vehicular entry. Residents will be allowed in with the presentation of their identity card showing their address. Those who are renting vacation rentals will be required to present proof issued in their name, in order to enter.

The “Committee of Five,” which runs the tziyun of Rashbi in Meron, has pledged to find a solution to the safety concerns reported by both engineers and firefighters that led to the closure.

A letter issued today on behalf of the Committee of Five reads: “We, the undersigned are in charge of the main structure at Kever Rashbi in Meron, and as such we understand the importance of maintaining safety while preserving the sanctity of the place.

“Therefore, we request reconnection of the electric supply to allow the place to be illuminated and to supply the essential systems on the site. Considering this we undertake not to connect to the electrical system to anything other than the essential circuit board and will do everything in coordination with Eli Freund. We are committed to correcting the faults within 60 days.”

A police spokesman said: “The visiting public is asked to obey the police’s instructions, be patient and reduce the time spent in the settlement and the parking lot next to it to a minimum, in order to allow all visitors entry.”