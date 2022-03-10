Prices Climbed 7.9% in February

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:27 pm |

Prices rose 7.9% in February compared with a year ago, the largest annual increase in 40 years, even as fears grow that Russia’s war in Ukraine will push energy prices even higher in the months to come.

The inflation data, released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed prices rose 0.8% in February compared with January after a few months of easing – which bodes ill for the months to come, since the report does not reflect the current strain on global energy markets.

The cost per gallon of gasoline hit $4.31 on Thursday, a sharp increase over the past week and threatening a new wave of uncertainty for the economic recovery, which had been going strong. Families, small businesses and companies are facing new tough decisions about skyrocketing fuel costs, with economists warning that prices are bound to get worse as the geopolitical problems intensify.

“It just amplifies and adds this heat to an already hot situation, and the result is burning,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at the Grant Thornton accounting and consulting firm. “We’d hope would be at the peak, and instead, it’s a prelude to what’s next. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

February’s inflation was driven largely by the cost of gasoline, shelter and food, according to the agency. The gasoline index rose 6.6% in February after falling 0.8% in January and accounted for almost a third of the increases.

Before cutting off imports of Russian oil, the United States had agreed with other world powers to release more oil from their strategic reserves to bring down prices. Yet, in working to penalize Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s economy, the White House has been warning that Americans are also likely to feel a sharper sting.

“Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday, pointing out that recent inflation reflects “an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions.”

The newest inflation data frustrated Republicans. Even as geopolitical tumult in Europe rattles the global economy, GOP lawmakers attributed the price spikes instead to Biden and his economic agenda.

“This isn’t just due to what’s happening in Ukraine,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said during a news conference Thursday. “It’s due to the administration’s policies.”

Flanked by fellow Republicans, Fischer said higher prices have hammered farmers in her state, who saw the cost of fertilizer spike by about 200%. She sought to rebut the Biden administration’s focus on a more positive economic indicator, stressing that inflation is “erasing any kind of increase American workers have seen in their wages.”

Republicans have also accused the Federal Reserve of moving too slowly. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in an effort to start cooling the economy off, but it will start with only a moderate hike and has yet to outline what will come next.