New Secure Design for DMV Licenses and ID

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:41 pm |

For the first time since 2013, the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be redesigning the licenses, learner’s permits and non-driver ID (NDID), incorporating additional security features into the new cards, CBS News reported.

Beginning Thursday, March 10, all New Yorkers applying for a these documents will receive this newly designed card.

The added security feature will prevent counterfeiting and tampering with these documents.

The new security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch. Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt. On the Enhanced Driver License and NDID, the embedded chip is now exposed.

The DMV said that both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging. The process involves engraving two images into the card so that the image being seen changes when viewed at different angles. In addition to the motorist’s photo, the image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” said DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”