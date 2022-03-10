Lapid Discusses Yerushalayim Tensions with Jordan’s King

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Amman, Jordan, Thursday. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters)

Jordan’s King Abdullah hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for talks on Thursday about coordinating ways of securing calm in Yerushalayim, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

The visit came “ahead of the (Muslim fast month) of Ramadan and in light of reports of growing tension in Yerushalayim,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli police confrontations with Palestinians during Ramadan last year helped stoke a May war in Gaza. Ramadan next month coincides with the Jewish festival of Pesach.

The Foreign Ministry quoted Lapid as saying that he and Abdullah “agreed that we must work together to calm tension and promote understandings.”

It was Lapid’s second meeting with Abdullah since Israel formed a new government last year.