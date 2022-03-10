Housing Plan for 50,000 Refugees; Poll Shows Public Wary

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:05 pm |

A general view of a sports arena which has been transformed into an accommodation facility for refugees from Ukraine in Poznan, Poland, Thursday. (Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)

Israeli ministers are drafting a plan to accommodate a potential 50,000 immigrants to Israel from Ukraine, Globes reported on Thursday.

The housing, designated according to suitability for families, singles and the elderly, are scattered in a number of cities across the country, including Rishon LeTzion, Beersheva, Nahariya, Karmiel, Haifa, Holon, Shoham, Or Yehuda, Petah Tikva and Ashkelon, Ashdod and Herzliya. Apartments, caravans, nursing homes, rooms in student hostels will be made available according to need.

In the long term, attractive mortgage terms will be made available for immigrants wanting to buy apartments in outlying regions of Israel.

The plan, which involves Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman, Minister of Construction and Housing Ze’ev Elkin, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, is slated for presentation at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The Israel public, meanwhile, seemed wary of a hastily-arranged, mass influx of refugees.

A survey conducted by the nonprofit Direct Polls Institute for The Israeli Immigration Policy Center (IIPC) found that about 67% of Israelis oppose granting status to Ukrainian refugees, 69% who believe that a quota should be set for allowing their entry, while a quarter of Israelis said that all should be absorbed.

(The figures appeared not to include those who qualify for citizenship under the Law of Return.)

When asked about making the entry of refugees from the war in Ukraine into Israel conditional on eligibility for the Law of Return, opinion was split: 49% support the stipulation of the Law of Return, compared with 46% who believe that it should not be a condition of acceptance.

Some 56% of Israelis believe that field hospitals and the transfer of humanitarian equipment to areas outside of Ukraine should be preferred to absorption in Israel. A factor cited was eligibility of Ukrainian refugees for asylum on European soil, which 50% said was reason to put limits on their absorption in Israel.

The poll was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls LTD for IIPC on March 8 among 615 adults.

Also on Thursday, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, widely known by its acronym COGAT, said that it is set to issue another 2,000 work permits for Palestinians living in Gaza, bringing the total number of Gazans working in the country to 12,000.

COGAT stipulated that the policy change will depend on continued “security stability” between Israel and Gaza.

An Israeli security official disclosed to The Times of Israel that the Defense Ministry is working towards expanding the quota to 20,000.