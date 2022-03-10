Hochul Endorsed by Far Rockaway/5 Towns Activists

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:23 pm |

Jewish political activists from the 5 Towns and Far Rockaway on Thursday endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bid for a full term, in the first endorsement by an Orthodox Jewish group in the gubernatorial race.

“Gov. Hochul is the right person to lead this state, and a leader who truly listens to the concerns of our community,” said community activist Rabbi Baruch Rothman, at an endorsement event at the Beach 9th Street playground in Far Rockaway. Rothman said Hochul “shares our Jewish values of promoting equality and civil rights, as well as standing up for what is right.”

Jonathan Katz, Political Chair of the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach, called Hochul “an advocate for our community” who “has made it clear that there is no place for antisemitism in our state.”

Hochul, a Buffalo native, previously served as U.S. Congresswoman and Lieutenant Gov. of New York, and became last August after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid looming impeachment proceedings following multiple scandals.

Facing her first gubernatorial election this year, Hochul has dominated polling. A survey released this month by Unite NY/John Zogby Strategies shows Hochul, a mainstream Democrat, with the support of 57% of likely voters, compared to j16% for moderate Tom Suozzi and 14% for progressive Jumaane Williams. The same poll showed Hochul winning a general election against prospective GOP candidates Andrew Giuliani, Lee Zeldin or Rob Astorino by 14 to 16 points.

“I’m so grateful to be endorsed by this dynamic group of Jewish leaders who represent the voices of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway community,” Hochul said. “Since taking office, I’ve made it a top priority to address the rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community by strengthening public safety initiatives and investing in preparedness efforts of nonprofit organizations. As governor, I will always be an ally to the Jewish community and will work tirelessly to deliver results to families of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway.”

