Gov. Hochul: $232 Million in Additional Food Assistance for New Yorkers in March

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:48 pm |

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, March 10, that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for March. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, which will result in New York State’s economy receiving roughly $232 million in federal funding.

“No New Yorker should struggle to put food on the table,” Governor Hochul said. “Ensuring eligible New Yorkers get the maximum level of food benefits will bring much-needed relief to millions of New Yorkers, ensuring no one gets left behind as our economic recovery moves forward.”

The supplemental assistance will be provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Thursday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 30. Households in counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted between Thursday, March 10, and the end of the day Thursday, March 17.