Funding for Israel’s Iron Dome Approved by U.S. House of Representatives

Yerushalayim (Israel Hayom, Hamodia) -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:33 am |

An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Funding to the tune of $1 billion was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

The funding, which was delayed for months, was included in the $1.5-trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the House for the 2022 fiscal year. The budget for the Iron Dome will be in addition to the annual $3.8 billion defense aid package to Israel.

The Senate is slated to vote on the aid to Israel in the coming days.

The money will go toward interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome system.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Congress for its “overwhelming commitment to Israel’s security and for passing the critical security package – including the replenishment of the lifesaving Iron Dome.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, “The support that Israel received tonight in the American House of Representatives is testimony to the strategic relationship between Israel and the U.S. Thank you for the $1 billion of aid for the Iron Dome system and for the commitment to Israel’s security over the years.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauded the funding bill, thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his “unwavering support for the security of the State of Israel.”

“Thank you to the U.S. House of Representatives for passing critical security and missile defense funding for Israel in the spending package,” Gantz wrote. “Iron Dome replenishment and missile defense will ensure Israel’s military edge, secure our citizens, and bolster U.S.-Israel cooperation.”